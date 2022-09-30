Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota hosts Purdue for Homecoming

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The University of Minnesota football team hosts Purdue for Homecoming on Saturday, a game set for 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium that will be aired on ESPN2.

Before the game, watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 with guest host Ron Johnson, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard, Gopher Illustrated’s Ryan Burns and Fox9.com’s Jeff Wald. Former Gophers’ defensive lineman/linebacker Karon Riley will also join the show.

The Gophers are seeking a 5-0 start for the first time since 2019 after opening Big Ten play with a dominating 34-7 win at Michigan State last weekend. Tanner Morgan was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after going 23-of-26 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Without Chris Autman-Bell, he still completed passes to 10 different receivers. Mo Ibrahim broke Darrell Thompson’s all-time record with his 41s career rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side, the starting unit has not allowed a touchdown through four games. The Gophers got an interception and fumble recovery from Justin Walley, a forced fumble from Thomas Rush and another interception from Danny Striggow in Saturday’s win over the Spartans. Through four games, the Gophers have the No. 1 total defense and No. 3 total offense in the country.

Not only is Saturday Homecoming for the Gophers, it’s a "Stripe Out" at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans attending the game should check their tickets and dress in either maroon or gold, depending on their section.