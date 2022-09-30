Expand / Collapse search

Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota hosts Purdue for Homecoming

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The University of Minnesota football team hosts Purdue for Homecoming on Saturday, a game set for 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium that will be aired on ESPN2.

Before the game, watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 with guest host Ron Johnson, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard, Gopher Illustrated’s Ryan Burns and Fox9.com’s Jeff Wald. Former Gophers’ defensive lineman/linebacker Karon Riley will also join the show.

The Gophers are seeking a 5-0 start for the first time since 2019 after opening Big Ten play with a dominating 34-7 win at Michigan State last weekend. Tanner Morgan was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after going 23-of-26 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Without Chris Autman-Bell, he still completed passes to 10 different receivers. Mo Ibrahim broke Darrell Thompson’s all-time record with his 41s career rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side, the starting unit has not allowed a touchdown through four games. The Gophers got an interception and fumble recovery from Justin Walley, a forced fumble from Thomas Rush and another interception from Danny Striggow in Saturday’s win over the Spartans. Through four games, the Gophers have the No. 1 total defense and No. 3 total offense in the country.

Not only is Saturday Homecoming for the Gophers, it’s a "Stripe Out" at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans attending the game should check their tickets and dress in either maroon or gold, depending on their section.

PJ Fleck Show: Gophers being nationally ranked, homecoming week at U of M

On the Sept. 27 episode of The P.J. Fleck Show, the hosts talk about the big win over Michigan State, homecoming week on campus and the Gophers football program being nationally ranked for the first time this season. Watch the full episode here.