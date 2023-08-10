Gophers players react to Big Ten expansion: 'Change is exciting'

The University of Minnesota football season kicks off on Aug. 31 against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium, but weeks before any games start, there’s already been significant shakeup in college football.

It started with the news that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten for the start of the 2024 season. The move will directly affect the Gophers. They’ll travel to UCLA and play the Bruins next year. In 2025, they’ll host USC. The last time Minnesota played USC was Jerry Kill’s third game as Minnesota’s coach.

Now, it’s not just USC and UCLA. It was announced last week that Oregon and Washington are also making the move in 2024. It’s not yet clear when the Gophers might play the Ducks or Huskies.

Several current Gophers’ players were asked this week about Big Ten expansion and the changing landscape of college football. The traditional Big Ten appears to be a thing of the past. A conference now at 14 teams is growing to 18, and will likely go to 20.

"It’s different. Growing up you always thought of the Big Ten as what the Big Ten used to be. It’s exciting to think about you might be able to get to play new teams," defensive lineman Danny Striggow said. "Usually you’re playing these teams in non-conference games and bowl games. Now the Big Ten is expanding, you get a lot more opportunity as a player. I think it’s great for the Big Ten just to be able to grow the name. I think it’s going to be a blast."

The hope is the league can still keep the integrity of the rivalries that already exist, such as Minnesota playing Iowa and Wisconsin every year.

"I think for a program like Minnesota, we have tradition in the Big Ten so it’s not so much a concern for us. But in my opinion, the more the merrier. It’ll be fun to play those kind of teams, and I welcome them. It’ll be a more fun schedule," offensive lineman Quinn Carroll said.

Defensive back Justin Walley and linebacker Cody Lindenberg preferred to stay in the now, with the Cornhuskers coming to Minneapolis in three weeks.

"It’s pretty new obviously. New teams coming in, I’m not too familiar with what that’s going to look like, we’re very focused on what we got going on right now, what this season has got in store for us," Lindenberg said. "I’m not too sure what that’s going to look like, but it could be fun to add new guys."

"We’re just focused on this season right now. Working every day out there, getting better and just one-game championship seasons every day," Walley said.

Aireontae Ersery embraces the change, and Daniel Jackson says they’ll play whoever is on their schedule.

"I would say it’s exciting. More competition in the Big Ten, I’m pretty sure they’re going to have offensive linemen too. That’s what the Big Ten is known for, so I know they’re going to go get them offensive linemen. But I think it’s exciting, change is exciting," Ersery said.

"It’s fun to sit back and watch. We’re here at Minnesota, so that’s pretty much all we’re focused on. But it’s interesting to see how it played out. We’re 100 percent focused on Minnesota, and all those teams that get put on our schedule, we’ll play them just like any other team," Jackson said.