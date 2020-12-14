Gophers LB Mariano Sori-Marin earns Big Ten honor after win at Nebraska

article

University of Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Gophers to a 24-17 win at Nebraska on Saturday.

Sori-Marin led the Gophers’ defense with 18 tackles on the day, and forced a fumble. His 18 tackles in a single game are the most for Minnesota since Blake Cashman had 20 against Northwestern back in 2018.

Sori-Marin leads the Minnesota defense with 47 tackles through six games. He’s the first Gophers’ defensive player to win a weekly award this season, and first player to get it since Mo Ibrahim won an offensive award on Nov. 9. Ibrahim got the weekly offensive award after consecutive 200-yard rushing games.

Sori-Marin is the first Minnesota defensive player to be honored since Antoine Winfield Jr. last November.

The Gophers’ win at Nebraska was their first game in 22 days, after the team had to pause football activities due a rise in COVID-19 cases within the program. Minnesota will travel to Wisconsin this Saturday as the Big Ten announced Sunday its match-ups for Champions Week. The Gophers’ game at Wisconsin back on Nov. 28 was one of two games Minnesota had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.