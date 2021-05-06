Expand / Collapse search
Gophers' golfer Angus Flanagan selected for NCAA Regionals

By Jeff Wald
Sports
University of Minnesota golfer Andrew Flanagan won the Minnesota State Open and set a course record. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota senior golfer Angus Flanagan has been selected to play as an individual at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The native of Woking, England, will be the No. 2 seed for the Noblesville Regional at the Sagamore Club in Indiana. The NCAA Championships consist of 81 teams and 45 individuals who have been chosen to compete at one of six NCAA regional sites. The regionals will be held May 17-19 and consist of 54 holes.

The top five teams and low individual not on those teams will advance to the finals. Golfers who advance will compete May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Flanagan was selected First Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday after twice earning medalist honors during the conference season. He won the Boilermaker Invitational, and the Gir R Done Husker Invitational in consecutive weeks. He’s the first Gophers golfer to win consecutive events since Jose Mendez in 2014.

In six events this spring, Flanagan led Minnesota with a 72.06 stroke average, birdies (72), eight rounds under par and five tournaments leading the team.

Flanagan will be making his second appearance at the NCAA Regionals. He competed in 2019 at the Austin Regional, finishing in a tie for 20th. Flanagan won last year’s Minnesota State Open, and has competed in two PGA Tour events, the 3M Open and Genesis Invitational.