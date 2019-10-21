Gophers get ‘really good news’ on injured LB Kamal Martin

article

It appears the University of Minnesota football team’s leading tackler avoided a major injury after having to be carted to the locker room in the Gophers’ 42-7 win at Rutgers on Saturday.

Kamal Martin appeared to suffer a right leg or knee injury during the third quarter of Minnesota’s win. Rutgers quarterback Johnathan Langan fumbled on the play, and Martin went down just before a heap of players tried to recover the ball.

Martin had to be helped off the field by team trainers, spent more than 10 minutes in the team’s medical tent on the sideline and was eventually carted off to the locker room. He did not return, and was seen on crutches getting on the team bus after the win.

Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck told KFAN that the team got “really good news” on Martin when they returned to Minneapolis. He was schedule to have an MRI when the team returned. Fleck called Martin a “game time decision” for Saturday, when the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) host Maryland at TCF Bank Stadium.

Martin leads the Gophers with 46 tackles, including 25 solo tackles. That’s despite missing the season-opener against South Dakota State due to a suspension. He also missed the win over Georgia Southern with an injury. He was also the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after making 15 tackles in Minnesota's 34-7 win over Nebraska.

Martin has two interceptions and two forced fumbles in five games. In the two games he missed, Braelin Oliver and Mariano Sori-Marin filled in at linebacker. Oliver has 12 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in six games. Sori-Marin has 16 tackles through seven games.

The Gophers moved up three spots in the national polls to No. 17 in the country after Saturday’s win. Minnesota hosts Maryland Saturday, then has a bye week before hosting Penn State Nov. 9.