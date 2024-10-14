Gophers freshman Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

article

Koi Perich is having a standout freshman season for the University of Minnesota football team.

Perich on Monday was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. He had two interceptions for the Gophers in their 21-17 win over UCLA to improve to 4-3 on the season, and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

Why it matters

For the second straight week, Perich had a game-sealing interception. He picked off Miller Moss in the end zone to seal a 24-17 win over then No. 11-ranked USC two weeks ago. Saturday, he intercepted a Hail Mary in the end zone after Darius Taylor scored the go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds to play.

Perich now has four interceptions on the season, which leads the defense. It’s also the most for a Gophers’ freshman since Kyle Theret had three in 2007.

Perich and Kerry Brown are the only Gophers’ freshmen to have multiple interceptions in a game since 1990. Perich is the second freshman ever to earn Defensive Player of the Week. Tyrone Carter got it in September of 1996.

What’s next

The Gophers have a bye this week, and host Maryland on Oct. 26 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Big Ten announced Monday kickoff for that game will be at 2:30 p.m., and it will be aired on Fox Sports 1. It's Homecoming for the Gophers.