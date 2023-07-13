Gophers football: Players talk 2023 season at media day

It’s mid-July, but the University of Minnesota football season is now less than 50 days away.

The Gophers kick off the 2023 season against Nebraska on Aug. 31, a game you can watch on Fox 9. On Wednesday, the team held its annual local media day on campus. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season and Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse as PJ Fleck enters his seventh season at Minnesota.

Here’s some of what players had to say.

CHRIS AUTMAN-BELL IS ‘ALMOST THERE’

Chris Autman-Bell is the old man in the receiver room, entering his seventh season with the Gophers. He’s back after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in the third game against Colorado. He knew almost immediately he was coming back for 2023. He said he’s "almost there" when it comes to being fully cleared to play, and expects to be on the field Aug. 31 against the Cornhuskers. He had 11 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown before the injury. In 42 games, he has 125 catches for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns.

TYLER NUBIN CALLS OUT THE CRITICS

Tyler Nubin had plenty to say at media day, including when asked about the 2023 schedule. It includes a date at North Carolina and Heisman candidate Drake May. The Gophers also host Michigan and travel to Ohio State. The outside world views as a gauntlet, but not Nubin.

"Everybody wants us to be scared of this schedule that we got, everybody wants us to back down to the teams that we’re going to be playing against. That’s not how we see it," Nubin said. "We’ve got a lot of competitive, hard-working dudes on this team, and we see that schedule as an opportunity to really do something special here."

Nubin also talked about being overlooked by national analysts as well as in the Big Ten West.

"It would annoy me if I paid attention to it. I don’t really care, I just love football and just want to play football. At the end of the day, those guys are just guessing," Nubin said. 'They don’t really know what they’re talking about anyway. We just go out and play football."

ATHAN KALIAKMANIS OR COLE KRAMER AT QB1?

There hasn’t been a quarterback controversy for some time at Minnesota, with Tanner Morgan running the offense the last five years. He’s gone, and it’s now Athan Kaliakmanis time. Or is it? Kaliakmanis got five starts and played in 11 games last season, throwing for 946 yards and three touchdowns. His first start came at Penn State.

"I can handle a lot more than I think I can, so never underestimate yourself. No matter what you go through in life, you always get back up, Kaliakmanis said. "No matter what’s going on, any situation, you always got to keep your head up and keep moving forward. Kobe Bryant always did that."

His competition is Cole Kramer, who completed just five passes in eight games last season, but had two touchdowns in the Spring Game. He’ll push Kaliakmanis in fall camp.

"We compete with each other. That’s what we kind of talk about in our program is competing with each other and not against. So come each day, whether it’s in a workout or throwing, we’re making sure we’re doing the right things," Kramer said. "He’s great to be around, he’s a great guy so I enjoy being around him."

BREVYN SPANN-FORWARD FEELS 100 PERCENT

Brevyn Spann-Ford was the Gophers’ second-leading receiver in 2022 with 42 catches for 497 yards and two touchdowns. He watched spring football, recovering from shoulder surgery. He’s 100 percent healthy, and ready to go for fall camp.

One of the nation’s top tight ends, he opted to return to the Gophers instead of head to the NFL.

"I would say it was a big decision, not a very difficult decision. At the end of the day I’m here and I’m happy to be here. I’m really excited about this upcoming season," Spann-Ford said.

QUINN CARROLL, NATHAN BOE ANCHOR OFFENSIVE LINE

It’s a new era on the offensive line with John Michael Schmitz, Axel Ruschmeyer and Chuck Filiaga gone. Nathan Boe will take over at center, Quinn Carroll moves from right tackle to right guard and Aeriontae Ersery is the other returning starter. Boe and Carroll, both Minnesotans, are the new anchors.

What’s the ultimate compliment Boe would take from a defensive lineman?

"Holy crap that guy is tough. Ultimately that he was tough, we never got to his head, never lost his cool. You’ve got to stay close to your fellow teammates and stay together," Boe said.

DANIEL JACKSON A FUTURE NFL RECEIVER?

Daniel Jackson led the Gophers in receiving last year with 37 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. He had two touchdowns in the Pinstripe Bowl, and his teammates believe he has a future after the Gophers.

"Daniel Jackson is an NFL receiver whenever his time comes. Same for Lemeke, he’s probably the strongest receiver I’ve seen since like Rondale Moore. He’s squatting like 500 pounds. It’s probably the best unit we’ve had in a while," Autman-Bell said.

IT’S CODY LINDENBERG’S TIME AT LINEBACKER

Mariano Sori-Marin passed the torch to Cody Lindenberg at the Pinstripe Bowl. Lindenberg is the new starting linebacker, the new heart and soul of the defense.

He was second behind Sori-Marin on the defense with 71 tackles, and had one sack in all 13 games.

"Mariano set an elite example of how things should look like and how things should be done. I’m going to do my best every single day to implement that," Lindenberg said. "Couldn’t be more excited to continue that and just keep making those guys proud that have come before us."

Nubin, Autman-Bell and Spann-Ford will represent the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days in late July.