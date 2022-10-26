Gophers football to open 2023 season against Nebraska, face Michigan & Ohio State

article

The Big Ten Network announced the 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, and the University of Minnesota will face both Michigan and Ohio State next season.

The Gophers will open the 2023 regular season with a Big Ten West match-up, hosting Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s non-conference games are against Eastern Michigan, at North Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Gophers will host Michigan for the Little Brown Jug on Oct. 7, and host Michigan State on Oct. 28 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers will travel to Ohio State to face the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe on Nov. 18.

Here’s a first look at the 2023 schedule:

NEBRASKA (Aug. 31)

EASTERN MICHIGAN (Sept. 9)

At North Carolina (Sept. 16)

At Northwestern (Sept. 23)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (Sept. 30)

MICHIGAN (Oct. 7)

At Iowa (Oct. 21)

MICHIGAN STATE (Oct. 28)

ILLINOIS (Nov. 4)

At Purdue (Nov. 11)

At Ohio State (Nov. 18)

WISCONSIN (Nov. 25)

The Gophers will open the regular season with a home Big Ten game for the second time in three years. They hosted Ohio State to begin the 2021 season.

Minnesota will host Wisconsin to end the regular season in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. It’s likely the last season for the Big Ten having East and West divisions, with USC and UCLA coming to the conference in 2024.