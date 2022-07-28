Gophers football hosting FAMILY Day Aug. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced Thursday will host F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event will be held at Huntington Bank Stadium and will happen alongside the Gophers 2 p.m. practice, which is free and open to the public. PJ Fleck and the Gophers are holding the event after the annual Spring Game back in April was moved to the team’s indoor facility and closed to the public due to inclement weather.

It's an acronym that stands for "Forget About Me, I love You," one of Fleck's many mantras with the Gophers.

Fans can come and watch practice, and there will be a Fan Zone in the West Plaza that will feature inflatables, yard games, photo stations and activities for families.

The Gophers are also hosting their annual diaper drive as part of the day. Fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers and wipes, either in a six-pack or box of 96. The diapers and wipes will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which helps families in need through various Twin Cities agencies.

Minnesota football fans have donated more than 100,000 diapers since the team's annual drive started in 2017. Collection of diapers and oars will be located on the Minnesota Tribal Nations Plaza, near where fans will enter the stadium through Gate E.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a decorated oar to F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day. The customized oars will be added to the inside of Huntington Bank Stadium as they hang on the tunnel that connects the Gophers’ locker room to the field. They are final images the Gophers see before taking the field, and connect the football team with the state by honoring those who have fought cancer and other adverse health situations.

The Gophers start fall camp on Aug. 1, and they open the 2022 regular season against former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill and New Mexico State on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Huntington Bank Stadium.