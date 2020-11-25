Gophers football has 10 more positive COVID-19 cases, 25 total

article

University of Minnesota football officials announced Wednesday night that three more players and seven staff have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the total number of cases at 25 since hosting Purdue last Saturday.

The Gophers had nine players and six staff members test positive for COVID-19 over a five-day span, and they were without 22 players against Purdue between injuries and COVID-19 issues. Minnesota was scheduled to face Wisconsin Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, but the game has been canceled.

The 10 new cases were presumptive positive tests, and were awaiting further testing before confirmation. Saturday's cancelation means Wisconsin is eliminated from contention for the Big Ten title. The Badgers had to cancel two straight games due to their own COVID-19 outbreak, and teams have to play at least six games to qualify. The Badgers won't play any more than five.

Minnesota’s (2-3) next scheduled opponent is Northwestern, currently the top team in the Big Ten West at 5-0, set for Dec. 5 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Also on Wednesday, star receiver Rashod Bateman announced he was opting out of the remainder of the season between the team's COVID-19 cases and Saturday's game being canceled. Bateman had COVID-19 back in the summer, and suffers from asthma. He'll begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Team officials will provide the next update on COVID-19 cases on Saturday.