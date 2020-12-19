Heartbreak in Madison: Gophers lose to Badgers in OT, 20-17

article

The University of Minnesota football team finished its 2020 season with a 20-17 loss in overtime at Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, and Paul Bunyan’s Axe is staying in Madison for another year.

Tanner Morgan hit Michael Brown-Stephens for a 9-yard touchdown, the first of his career, with 4:40 to play to tie the game 17-17. The Gophers had the ball first in overtime, and Morgan had a pass headed for Bryce Witham that was underthrown and nearly intercepted, which could’ve gone for a touchdown. Anders Gelecinskyj then missed a 36-yard field goal wide left.

Wisconsin won the game on Collin Larsch’s 30-yard field goal. It was the first overtime game between the two teams since 1999.

Minnesota ends its season 0-3 in rivalry games in 2020, with losses to Michigan, Iowa and Saturday at Wisconsin.

Morgan finished the day 13-of-25 for 160 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 16-yard touchdown to Cam Wiley in the first quarter gave the Gophers an early 7-0 lead. Against the top run defense in the Big Ten, Mo Ibrahim ran for 151 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

The Gophers were without Chris Autman-Bell for most of the second half. He suffered an apparent head injury on a kick return to open the third quarter. He finished the game with three catches for 33 yards.

Advertisement

Garrett Groshek led the Wisconsin run game with 24 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown. Chase Wolf hit Jack Dunn for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Badgers a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. Larsh added a field goal to make it 17-10 before the Gophers came back. Wolf finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 15 yards, replacing Graham Mertz, who left the game in the second half due to injury. Mertz went 12-of-20 for 132 yards.

Minnesota ends the season 3-4, and we’ll find out Sunday if they get invited to a bowl game.