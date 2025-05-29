Gophers football announces 6 start times for 2025 season, 2 on FOX 9

The Brief The Gophers football team knows start times for six of its 2025 regular season games. They'll open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo on FOX Sports 1. The Gophers will have at least two games on FOX 9 - Oct. 17 against Nebraska and Nov. at Oregon. Minnesota is entering Year 9 under P.J. Fleck



The University of Minnesota football team now knows start times for half of its 2025 regular season games, as the Big Ten Conference and television partners announced a slate on Thursday.

2025 opener on FOX Sports 1

What we know:

The Gophers will open the 2025 regular season under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium, against Buffalo in non-conference play on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on FOX Sports 1.

The Gophers continue their tradition of opening the football season on the second Thursday of the Minnesota State Fair.

At least 2 games on FOX 9

Why you should care:

The Gophers will host Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Gophers head west to face Oregon at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The schedule so far

Big picture view:

Here’s what we know about the 2025 regular season schedule so far for dates, times and TV:

Buffalo – Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports 1)

Northwestern State – Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

@ California – Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nebraska – Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., (FOX 9)

@ Oregon – Friday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. (FOX 9)

The times and TV for the other six games will be announced at a later date.

Fleck enters Year 9 at Minnesota

Dig deeper:

P.J. Fleck was hired as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, replacing Tracy Claeys. In eight seasons, he’s 56-39 overall and 33-36 in Big Ten play. The Gophers are also 6-0 in bowl games under Fleck. They finished 8-5 last season and beat Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as Fleck celebrated with a full-on mayonnaise bath.