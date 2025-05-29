Gophers football announces 6 start times for 2025 season, 2 on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team now knows start times for half of its 2025 regular season games, as the Big Ten Conference and television partners announced a slate on Thursday.
2025 opener on FOX Sports 1
What we know:
The Gophers will open the 2025 regular season under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium, against Buffalo in non-conference play on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on FOX Sports 1.
The Gophers continue their tradition of opening the football season on the second Thursday of the Minnesota State Fair.
At least 2 games on FOX 9
Why you should care:
- The Gophers will host Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, a game you can watch on FOX 9.
- The Gophers head west to face Oregon at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, a game you can watch on FOX 9.
The schedule so far
Big picture view:
Here’s what we know about the 2025 regular season schedule so far for dates, times and TV:
- Buffalo – Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports 1)
- Northwestern State – Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
- @ California – Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Nebraska – Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., (FOX 9)
- @ Oregon – Friday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. (FOX 9)
The times and TV for the other six games will be announced at a later date.
Fleck enters Year 9 at Minnesota
Dig deeper:
P.J. Fleck was hired as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, replacing Tracy Claeys. In eight seasons, he’s 56-39 overall and 33-36 in Big Ten play. The Gophers are also 6-0 in bowl games under Fleck. They finished 8-5 last season and beat Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as Fleck celebrated with a full-on mayonnaise bath.