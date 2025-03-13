Gophers fire men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson after 4 seasons

article

The Brief The U of M athletics director announced they are parting ways with the men's basketball team head coach Ben Johnson. The announcement comes after the Gophers were eliminated from the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. The athletic director said a nationwide search for the next head coach will begin immediately.



The University of Minnesota fired Gophers men’s basketball head coach Ben Johnson early Thursday morning.

Gophers basketball coach

What they're saying:

The Gopher’s athletic director, Mark Coyle, announced on March 13 that they are parting ways with Johnson. This comes after a disappointing end to the season as the Gophers were eliminated from the Big Ten tournament in the first round on Wednesday night.

The team lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 72-64, and the early exit means the Gophers will likely not be involved in March Madness or the National Invitation Tournament.

Johnson, who finished his coaching career at Minnesota with 56 wins and 70 losses, was told about the change in leadership when he returned to Minneapolis early Thursday morning.

"I met with Ben in-person early this morning when the team returned to Minneapolis from the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and informed him that we were making a change in leadership. I thanked him for his dedication and for guiding the program, one he cares deeply about, for the last four years. Ben is a terrific person, and we wish him well," Coyle said in a statement.



"These decisions are difficult and are made after careful consideration and evaluation. The expectation for our program is to compete for championships, and unfortunately, we have not done that in the last four years," he added.

What's next:

Coyle says a nationwide search for the next head coach will begin immediately.