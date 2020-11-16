Gophers face Badgers for Paul Bunyan’s Axe at 1 p.m. Nov. 28

article

The University of Minnesota football team travels to Wisconsin in two weeks in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and we now know the kickoff time for one of the biggest rivalries in the Big Ten.

The Gophers (1-3) will face the Badgers (2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Camp Randall Stadium. The two teams currently are headed in opposite directions with four games to play. Minnesota faces Purdue Friday night, coming off a 35-7 loss to Iowa last Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Badgers are set to face Northwestern this weekend in a battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin, after having to cancel two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, dominated Michigan Saturday night in a 49-11 victory. The Badgers need to play all of their final four games to be eligible for the Big Ten West title.

The Gophers are searching for answers after a 1-3 start, allowing the Hawkeyes last Friday to run for nearly seven yards per carry. Minnesota hosts Purdue (2-1) which lost to Northwestern last week, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

With the Big Ten West title on the line last season, the Badgers beat the Gophers 38-17 at TCF Bank Stadium. The last time Minnesota beat Wisconsin was in 2018, a 37-15 victory.