Gophers Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks loss to Iowa, COVID impacting team

It’s Week 3 of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9 and this week, we catch up with University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

The Gophers fell to 1-5 in the Big Ten, and lost their fourth straight game, after an 81-71 loss to Iowa on Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota trailed 63-40 with less than 12 minutes to play before going on a 31-11 run and cutting the deficit to as close as 74-71.

Johnson joins Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim, and KFAN Gophers’ women’s basketball play-by-play man Justin Gaard to talk about the season so far, how the team is staying confident amid a four-game losing streak and how COVID-19 is impacting the program. They also highlight Charlie Daniels, who started for the injured Eric Curry on Sunday.

They were previewing Wednesday’s game at Penn State before it was announced that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Gophers. Minnesota had just seven scholarship players available against Iowa, and after testing on Tuesday, the team fell below that threshold.

The Gophers are next scheduled to host Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Williams Arena. Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show!