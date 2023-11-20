Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck gifted ‘Charlie Sheen’ style shirt at Monday presser

article

P.J. Fleck walked into his Monday news conference at Athletes Village, and immediately noticed a bowling shirt hanging in the front row with his first name on it.

"What’s the Charlie Sheen shirt for?" Fleck laughed.

It’s an inside joke that goes all the way back to fall camp, when Fleck and the Gophers hosted an open practice at Huntington Bank Stadium for fans and media. That particular night, a local media member was wearing a shirt similar to what Sheen donned on his show "Two-and-a-Half Men."

Fleck, who is pretty much always either in slick suits or Gophers’ gear, had a little fun with said journalist about his shirt. Fleck held up his shirt Monday, featuring maroon with white vertical stripes and his first name in gold print. Appropriately, Minnesota colors.

"Isn’t that nice everybody? Season of giving," Fleck said. "I like how it says Phil on it though. Heather will absolutely hate you when we go to the bowling alley and I am wearing this with my Gopher bowling ball. I will wear this, and I will make sure she thanks you as the ball goes down the alley 100 times."

It’s refreshing that during Thanksgiving week and amid a trying season, Fleck can have a laugh away from the football field. The Gophers are 5-6 and need a win over rival Wisconsin to earn bowl eligibility on what will be Senior Day for Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium.