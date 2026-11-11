Gophers coach jokes about Bobby Durkin's 'PG-13 language' after game-winning shot

The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team is back on campus and 3-0 after Monday night's 63-61 win at Cincinnati. Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play for the game-winning shot, and had "PG-13 language" to celebrate. Niko Medved also offered updates on Cade Tyson, and Kai Shinholster.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is back on campus after Monday night’s 63-61 win at Cincinnati, getting their third win to start the season.

The Gophers host Southern on Thursday night at The Barn.

Bobby Durkin’s ‘PG-13 language’

The backstory:

The Gophers got a thrilling 63-61 road win over the Bearcats courtesy of a Bobby Durkin 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play. Minnesota was down 61-60 when Cincinnati missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Isaac Asuma got the rebound and hit Durkin with a perfect pass.

He hit a pull-up 3-pointer, his only make of the night, with a perfect swish and the Gophers got to celebrate. Medved joked the often soft-spoken Durkin had some colorful language as he was mobbed by teammates.

"I joked with him yesterday was that an expletive maybe he was shouting? Which is way out of character for Bobby. The guys all confirmed there was maybe a little PG-13 language on the shouting tirade," Medved said. "But you don’t put in the work that you put in if you’re not a fiery competitor and you don’t love it. He’s just a great person and cares about the right things, he cares about the team the most. It was a big moment for him, it was a huge moment for our program."

Maybe more importantly, the Gophers add a non-conference road win before Big Ten play.

Cincinnati is arguably the toughest opponent on their schedule before league play, and the win should look good come Selection Sunday for their NCAA Tournament chances.

"That’s a Quad 1 road win, those are gold. Those are the most valuable things you can have. The reason you schedule these games is to give yourself an opportunity to get a high-level win, we did," Medved said.

Gophers sign Isaiah Santos

Local perspective:

Minnesota added one player to its 2027 class on Wednesday. Forward Isaiah Santos signed with the Gophers to play next season. A 6-5 forward, Santos averaged 22.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and three assists per game on his high school team that went 35-1 last season. He also has experience playing internationally for Team Brazil.

"Everything about him seemed to fit. The way he played, his personality, his family, the versatility. He does so many things on the court that affect winning, it just seemed like a perfect fit," Medved said.

Cade Tyson, Kai Shinholster updates

What we know:

Medved said Wednesday Cade Tyson is still hoping to get eligibility to play this season via the 5-for-5 rule. A recent hearing in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals did not go well, and Medved said he’s exploring all options with his representation.

For now, the Gophers’ top scorer from last season has to sit and watch from the bench.

What we don't know:

Kai Shinholster, a reserve guard, has missed two games with a calf injury and won’t play Thursday night. Medved said he hopes to have Shinholster on a return to practice plan soon, but he could be out up to a month.