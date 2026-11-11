Minnesota disaster aid authorized for 6 counties hit by floods, wildfires

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized state disaster assistance for six Minnesota counties hit by flooding and wildfires throughout the fall and summer. Fillmore, Houston, Steele and Waseca counties will be provided aid for flooding that began Sept. 19. Cook and Lake counties will be provided with relief after area officials helped contain wildfires that started July 7 near the BWCA.



Minnesota is sending financial relief to help six counties after flooding that began Sept. 19 and wildfires that started July 7.

Walz authorizes flooding, wildfire disaster relief

What we know:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized state disaster assistance for six counties, which will aim to support the communities' efforts to repair damaged public infrastructure and recover from disasters that occurred earlier this year.

Dig deeper:

Fillmore, Houston, Steele and Waseca counties will receive aid tied to heavy rainfall and flooding that began Sept. 19, which led to mudslides, road closures and damage to homes and other properties across parts of southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said its Homeland Security and Emergency Management division worked with local officials to assess damage and coordinate recovery efforts, with the new assistance meant to help eligible local governments cover disaster costs that go beyond local resources.

Meanwhile. Cook and Lake counties will receive similar aid tied to wildfires that began July 7 and damaged public infrastructure in parts of northern Minnesota, according to state officials.

During the response to the fires, Walz declared and later extended a peacetime emergency, mobilized the Minnesota National Guard and directed state agencies to coordinate firefighting and emergency operations.

What's next:

Funding will come through Minnesota's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account (DACA), which helps eligible local governments when disaster expenses exceed what they can cover locally.

The program is designed to support recovery and repairs to critical public infrastructure.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to the emergency responders, local officials, volunteers, and community members who have worked together to support their neighbors through these disasters," Gov. Walz said in a statement announcing the additional funding. "Minnesota has been engaged from the start — supporting emergency response, coordinating with local partners, and helping communities recover. This assistance builds on that work and will help repair critical public infrastructure."