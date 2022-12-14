Gophers, Ben Johnson preach patience amid 5-game losing skid

Ben Johnson has preached patience both with his players and the fan base as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is off to a slower start than anyone would like.

In his first season, Johnson navigated the Gophers through a 9-1 non-conference slate, then opened eyes with his first Big Ten win on the road at Michigan. It’s been a different story this season, with a less experienced squad. The Gophers dropped to 4-6 on the season, and had their losing streak extended to five after a 69-51 loss to Mississippi State at Williams Arena.

Their compete level was better against the Bulldogs, and the Gophers had a 24-22 lead in the first half before Mississippi State closed with the last 12 points, and scored the first six of the second half to pull away. Minnesota is also 0-2 to start the Big Ten season, with losses at Purdue and to Michigan at home.

The Gophers can end their current skid against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday night.

"Just because you start off slow doesn’t mean it’s going to continue, just like if you start fast there’s no guarantees. There’s no guarantees for anything," Johnson said.

It’s his hope that the hard work in practice, and continued self-belief will translate to more wins. On his radio show Tuesday, he said it’s this type of adversity that tests faith in what they’re doing.

"I think it’s life, it’s what everybody goes through. If hard work determines success all the time, everyone would be successful. That’s not the way it works," Johnson said. "You have to have a sort of belief and resolve about you in basketball, in academics and just understand hard work gives you opportunity, but it doesn’t guarantee success. Faith helps you get through the good and the bad."

Graduate transfer guard Taurus Samuels said it comes down to trusting each other, and the coaches, to turn things around.

"Just keeping that trust in each other and that belief in each other, because we all want to win. That’s why we all came here and we all believe in coach and believe in each other," Samuels said.

Johnson knew adversity might hit early for the Gophers. Their current skid features losses to UNLV, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Michigan and Mississippi State. All Power Five teams, and Purdue, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech are currently top-25 teams.

"We’re more than capable of being competitive each and every one of those games. We go into every game and my expectation is to play good enough to give ourselves a chance to win. I want to win those games, we’re good enough to win those games," Johnson said. "If we can learn, it is going to set us up for January and February when we come to league play."

PHARREL PAYNE AMONG EARLY GOPHERS FRESHMEN STANDOUTS

Johnson has already seen what the future of his program could look like in Braeden Carrington, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne. It will take time for things to click with Carrington, Ola-Joseph might be the best athlete of the three and Payne is a physically-imposing presence at 6-9 and 255 pounds.

Coming off the bench, Payne is averaging 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He had 15 points and three rebounds against Michigan. If he can stay out of foul trouble, he’s a force inside. He’s already gone against 7-4 Zach Edey of Purdue, and 7-foot Hunter Dickinson of Michigan.

"One thing that I’ve learned is try to stay with the pace of the game because it’s a big jump from high school. That’s one of the big things I’ve learned," Payne said.

After hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday night, the Gophers have a week off before hosting Chicago State and Alcorn State to wrap up the non-conference slate. The Big Ten season resumes Jan. 3 at Wisconsin.