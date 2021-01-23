Cold shooting plagues Gophers in first home loss to Maryland, 63-49

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is no longer undefeated on its home court for the 2020-21 season.

The No. 17-ranked Gophers had a 12-game win streak at Williams Arena snapped in a 57-44 loss to Maryland at Williams Arena. Minnesota made just 14 field goals on the day, shot 30 percent from the field and 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) from the perimeter in their first home loss of the season. They were also just 16-of-25 at the free-throw line.

The Gophers also committed 12 turnovers and were out-rebounded 38-30. They trailed 17-3 early and never recovered.

Minnesota had nearly a week off after beating No. 7-ranked Michigan, then having Wednesday’s game at Nebraska postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cornhuskers’ program. The Gophers were led by Marcus Carr, who finished with 25 points. Liam Robbins scored just six points and grabbed only two rebounds, committing three fouls in the first two minutes of the second half before heading to the bench. He fouled out with four minutes to play.

Both Gach, Gabe Kalscheur and Brandon Johnson finished with a combined nine points on 2-for-16 shooting. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was Minnesota’s only other bright spot besides Carr, with nine points and three assists.

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 21 points. Donta Scott added 15 points. For the first time in its program’s history, the Terrapins have three road wins over ranked opponents. Maryland also won at Wisconsin and at Illinois earlier this season.

The Gophers had averaged 84.5 points per game in 11 previous home wins this season. They managed only 49 on Saturday.