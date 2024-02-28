Gophers basketball: Do they have a path to the NCAA Tournament?

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team let an opportunity for a Quad 1 road win slip away Sunday night in a 73-55 loss at Nebraska.

The Gophers are now 17-10 on the season, and 8-8 in Big Ten play with four regular season games to play. The program has made significant progress in Year 3 under Ben Johnson. They’ve already won more regular season games (17) than in either of his first two seasons as head coach. Their eight Big Ten wins this year is more than his first two seasons combined (6).

Minnesota still has an outside shot at the NCAA Tournament, but it’s a conversation they haven’t entered all season. The Gophers haven’t been to the Big Dance since 2019, when they beat Louisville in the first round and then lost to Michigan State. Minnesota has been to the NCAA Tournament seven times since the 1997 team made a run to the Final Four, though that no longer exists.

There is a path for the Gophers to be dancing this year, and it’s not as far-fetched as you might think. Right now, the biggest thing against Minnesota is being No. 78 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. But as it stands now, here is the path to hearing their name on Selection Sunday:

The Gophers are at Illinois Wednesday night, their second straight chance for a Quad 1 road win in the Big Ten. It’s a big ask, as the Illini are second in the Big Ten, two games behind Purdue. Illinois is also 14-2 on its home court this season.

Minnesota follows that with two straight home games – March 2 against Penn State and March 6 against Indiana. The Gophers beat Penn State earlier this season, and the Nittany Lions are without one of their top players due to injury. Minnesota lost to Indiana earlier this season, but the Hoosiers are one of the bigger disappointments in the league at 6-10. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Gophers, so there should be plenty of energy at Williams Arena to end the home schedule with a win. Minnesota is 15-3 at The Barn this year.

The Gophers close the regular season at Northwestern, another opportunity for a Quad 1 road win. But the Wildcats are currently third in the Big Ten, and are 14-1 at home this season.

Big Ten Tournament – The Gophers are currently seventh in the Big Ten, with four games to play. First off, they need to avoid playing on Wednesday, when the 11-14 seeds play. Get a top eight seed, and start Thursday in the second round of the tournament. Win your first round game, and you’re likely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Win Friday’s quarterfinal, and you’re likely dancing.

So to recap, for the Gophers to be in NCAA Tournament consideration, the path is winning your two remaining home games, winning one of at Illinois or Northwestern and winning at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament. If that doesn’t all come together, they still have a good shot at the NIT.

Having a postseason at all would be progress in itself after just nine wins last year.