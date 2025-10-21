Gophers host North Dakota at noon Saturday to accommodate football at Iowa

The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team hosts North Dakota on Saturday in its final exhibition before the regular season. They've moved up the tip-off time to noon, with the football team at Iowa for a 2:30 kickoff. The Gophers beat North Dakota State 80-54 in an exhibition last week. The regular season starts Nov. 3 against Gardner-Webb for first-year coach Niko Medved.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team hosts North Dakota for its final exhibition on Saturday before the regular season starts.

Gophers change tip-off time

What we know:

The Gophers were originally scheduled to host North Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena. They announced Tuesday they’ve moved the tipoff time up to noon.

The University of Minnesota football team is at Iowa Saturday afternoon in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The earlier start for basketball allows fans attending the game to make plans if they want to see the football game.

You can watch the basketball game on BTN Plus, the Big Ten’s streaming service.

Gophers beat NDSU in exhibition opener

The backstory:

A Minnesota squad with almost an entirely new roster under first-year coach Niko Medved beat North Dakota State in its first exhibition, 80-54. Point guard Isaac Asuma, the lone returner from last year who got significant playing time, had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson led the Gophers with 28 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the perimeter.

Season opens Nov. 3

What's next:

The Gophers open the season for real on Nov. 3, when they host Gardner-Webb at Williams Arena.