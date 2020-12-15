Gophers lose Big Ten opener at No. 13 Illinois, 92-65

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night, 92-65, in their Big Ten opener at No. 13-ranked llinois Tuesday night.

The Gophers led 15-8 early, but everything changed when Gophers’ center Liam Robbins committed two fouls in the first four minutes and sat most of the first half. Illinois took advantage with a 22-3 run and led 40-29 at the half. Minnesota had no answer defensively for Kofi Cockburn, who finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Adam Miller added 14 points, and Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier each added 10 points for the Illini.

After making their first three shots from the perimeter, the Gophers went just 5-for-27 the rest of the first half and made only 19 field goals for the game. Minnesota shot 27.5 percent from the field for the game, and got out-rebounded 53-35.

Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 16 points, but shot 3-of-13 from the field and scored nine points at the free-throw line. Robbins had 10 points and two rebounds before fouling out with 4:10 to play.

Both Gach, Gabe Kalscheur, Isaiah Ihnen and Brandon Johnson combined to shoot 5-for-32 from the field and 1-for-11 from the perimeter. Kalscheur is now 5-for-29 from the perimeter through seven games. Gach, who had scored in double figures in all six games before Tuesday, finished 0-for-9 from the field and scored his only point from the free-throw line.

Illinois was one of seven ranked teams in eight opponents for Minnesota to start the Big Ten season.

The Gophers (6-1) host St. Louis on Sunday before resuming conference play against No. 3-ranked Iowa on Christmas Day.