Gophers AD Mark Coyle would welcome star wrestler Gable Steveson for 1 more season

There’s been speculation for months that University of Minnesota star wrestler Gable Steveson will return for one more run with the Gophers.

He’s a three-time Big Ten champion, two-time NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steveson has one more year of eligibility remaining. He told FloWrestling recently he would like to return to Minnesota next season to use it.

While no decision has officially been made, Athletic Director Mark Coyle gave him a vote of confidence on Wednesday.

"Gable is a generational talent and one of the most accomplished athletes – regardless of sport – in school and state history. He is an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time NCAA champion, a three-time Big Ten champion, and we are excited about the opportunity of him returning to Minnesota for one final season," Coyle said in a statement. "The two-time Hodge Trophy winner and Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient is the most entertaining athlete in collegiate sports, and we are thrilled about the possibility of being able to watch him compete once again as a Gopher."

Steveson is a perfect 48-0 in dual competition, including a 36-0 mark against Big Ten opponents. He’s also a two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy, given annually to the best college wrestler. He’s 85-2 for his career, and hasn’t lost a match since his freshman year.

It’s very possible we haven’t seen the last of Steveson in a Gophers’ singlet, or of his signature back flips.