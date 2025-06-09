Gopher hockey non-conference schedule includes North Dakota, Boston College

The Brief The Gophers' mens' hockey team is hosting Boston College and Minnesota-Duluth as part of its 2025-26 non-conference schedule. Minnesota will also travel to old rival North Dakota for a series at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Bob Motzko is entering his eighth season with the Gophers.



The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team announced its non-conference schedule on Monday, and it includes at least a pair of old rivals.

The Gophers will have 11 non-conference games before the Big Ten season, with eight of them at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Who’s coming to Mariucci?

What we know:

The Gophers will open the 2025-26 season against former WCHA foe Michigan Tech Oct. 3-4 at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The following weekend, Boston College comes to Minneapolis for a weekend series. The Eagles are a perennial power in college hockey.

Minnesota is also hosting Minnesota-Duluth to renew the old rivalry between the Gophers and Bulldogs, Oct. 24-25 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Traveling to North Dakota

Why you should care:

Arguably Minnesota’s most highly-anticipated series of the non-conference season will happen away from campus. The Gophers will head to North Dakota and face the Fighting Hawks Oct. 176-18 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

It’s the first of a four-year series with North Dakota. The Gophers will also travel to Bemidji State on Jan. 2, 2026, while 3M Arena at Mariucci is one of the host sites for the World Junior Championships.

Bob Motzko enters Year 8

Timeline:

The Gophers are entering their eighth season under Bob Motzko as head coach. He’s 161-82-21 in seven seasons a Minnesota, and the program will be looking to get back to the national championship game for the first time since 2023.