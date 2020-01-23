Garcia, Suggs, Bueckers selected to McDonald’s All-American Game

article

Minnesota will have three of the best basketball players in the country represented at this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.

The event highlights the top senior basketball players across the nation. For Minnesota, 6-10 center Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake and guard Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy were both selected for the boys’ game. Garcia recently announced he will play basketball next season at Marquette.

Suggs is one of several star players on a loaded Minnehaha Academy team. He recently announced on ESPN his commitment to play basketball next year at Gonzaga, although that remains up in the air. He said he and his family are in negotiations with multiple teams overseas to pursue a professional opportunity for one year before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

Suggs and Minnehaha Academy recently hosted Sierra Canyon High School, which features the son of Lebron James, in front of nearly 16,000 fans at Target Center. Minnehaha Academy won the game in a blowout.

On the girls’ side, Hopkins star guard Paige Bueckers was also selected. She is headed to play college basketball at UConn next season. Bueckers has Hopkins at 16-0 and leads the Royals with 20.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 steals per game.

It's the first time since 2014 Minnesota has had three players selecged to the game. That year included Apple Valley's Tyus Jones, Rashad Vaughn of Robbinsdale Cooper and Reid Travis of DeLaSalle. Vaughn spent three years at Cooper before transferring to Findlay Prep in Nevada for his final year of high school.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.