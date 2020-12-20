FOX Sports 8K camera the real winner of Seahawks-Washington game

From warmups to touchdown celebrations, the 8K camera shots used by FOX Sports for the Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team game were absolutely stunning on Sunday.

The cinematic footage looked almost like a Madden video game, some viewers noted.

NFL Network's Mike Garafalo reports the NFL on FOX crew nicknamed the camera "The Megalodon." For the Seattle-Washington game, the camera was operated by Mike Smole, who called it a "poor man’s Steadicam."

The Megalodon is definitely the MVP of Week 15. Here are some of the shots captured in 8K in Washington.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Washington Football Team 20-15.