Fox 9's Jim Rich talks 'Miracle at the Met' with former Vikings' great Ahmad Rashad

Most Minnesota Vikings fans consider the Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs "Minneapolis Miracle" play among the greatest in team history. But the anniversary of another historic play is fast approaching.

On Dec. 14, 1980, the Bud Grant-led Vikings pulled off the "Miracle at the Met" to beat the Cleveland Browns. Down by two with just five seconds left, Tommy Kramer hit Ahmad Rashad for a game-winning touchdown, off a deflection, at Metropolitan Stadium. The play put the Vikings in the playoffs, clinching a division title.

This week, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Rashad to talk about the play, and preview an upcoming reunion with several members of that team.

Kramer, Rashad and Grant, along with 15 other former players from that Vikings’ team, will be at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 16 for the "Miracle at the Met" event. The mall now sits on the land where Met Stadium once was.

Fans can buy tickets to attend the event, hear stories, get autographs, memorabilia and take pictures with former Vikings’ greats.

