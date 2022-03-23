Fox 9’s Dawn Mitchell goes 1-on-1 with new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell is a little over a month into his job as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, and said it hasn’t sunk in yet that he’s now part of that coaching fraternity that includes Bud Grant and Dennis Green.

O’Connell was hired to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired a day after the Vikings finished 8-9 and missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year. O’Connell is coming off winning the Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams.

Fox 9 Sports Reporter Dawn Mitchell went 1-on-1 with O’Connell on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in his first sit down since being named Vikings’ head coach. O’Connell talked about working with Kirk Cousins, the recent signing of Za’Darius Smith and coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree.

Watch the video for the interview with Kevin O’Connell.