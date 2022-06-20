Fox 9 Sports Now: Hobie Artigue goes 1-on-1 with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are on a summer break after finishing their offseason program with mandatory mini camp.

Before the time off, Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue caught up with star running back Dalvin Cook after a practice at TCO Performance Center. Cook is entering his sixth season with the Vikings and when healthy, has been among the top running backs in the NFL.

He ran for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns in 13 starts last year, and had 34 catches for 224 yards. It marked his third straight 1,000-yard season, and his third straight selection to the Pro Bowl. The last three seasons, Cook has a combined 3,851 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

Cook talked about adjusting to playing for a new coaching staff, being a leader in the Vikings’ offense, switching back to jersey No. 4 that he’s worn most of his playing career, seeing his brother get drafted and the impact his late father had on his life. Cook also gives us a glimpse of what the line of scrimmage looks like from his perspective before a run play.

