Fox 9 Sports Live: Talking Twins struggles, Timberwolves not trading KAT

The Minnesota Twins are in an offensive rut, and Karl-Anthony Towns is still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the NBA Draft.

Those are the main topics in this week’s Fox 9 Sports Live episode, featuring Ahmad Hicks and Jeff Wald.

The Twins were happy to leave Atlanta, after getting swept in a three-game series in which they were out-scored 13-3. The Twins were 0-for-23 with runners in scoring position, and for the first time all season, are in second place in the American League Central Division.

Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse on Wednesday and did not allow media access to players, who had a team meeting, and only he spoke to reporters postgame. The Twins are 40-42, and have a weekend series against the 48-31 Baltimore Orioles, who are second in the AL East.

If the Twins don’t come back and win the AL Central over the final 80 games, changes are likely coming both in the front office, and maybe at manager. It would be the third straight season without a playoff appearance after the Twins won the AL Central in Baldelli’s first two seasons.

The Timberwolves moved up in the second round to draft Leonard Miller out of the G-League last Thursday. They also added Jaylen Clark out of UCLA. They’ve since signed Naz Reid to a contract extension, and most notably, Towns is still on the roster.

He’s been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and starts a supermax contract with the Timberwolves at $224 million in 2024.

