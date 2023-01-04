Former Vikings legend Jared Allen named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

article

Former Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen was named to the team’s Ring of Honor back in October. Next month, he’s hoping the next call is to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For the third straight year, the former star defensive end was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Five will be selected for the 2023 class on Feb. 9, during Super Bowl week. Allen will need 80 percent of the vote from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Committee to get selected.

Allen started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was traded to the Vikings in 2008 and spent six seasons on Minnesota. He earned three All-Pro honors, and was a four-time Pro Bowl pick with the Vikings. Allen set the Vikings record for sacks in a season with 22 in 2011, a mark that’s also tied for third in NFL history. His 136 career sacks is 12th in NFL history. Allen is also tied for the NFL record with four career safeties, all with the Vikings. He also has 171 career tackles for loss and 32 career forced fumbles.

Allen officially became a member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor on Oct. 30, and entered the halftime ceremony riding a horse into U.S. Bank Stadium.