Former Gophers star LB Kamal Martin, now with Packers, out 6-8 weeks after meniscus surgery

Former University of Minnesota star linebacker Kamal Martin was battling for a starting spot with the Green Bay Packers’ defense, but he’s now out six to eight weeks after having surgery on his meniscus.

Martin was making a splash in training camp and had a chance to be a starter for the Packers as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s now a candidate for the injured reserve/designated to return list. The injury is believed to be a setback, but not season-ending.

The Packers selected Martin in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was one of five Gophers picked. Despite missing five games with the Gophers last season, Martin was still third on the defense with 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also had two interceptions, and forced two fumbles.

Martin suffered what looked to be a significant knee injury in Minnesota’s 42-7 win at Rutgers last year. He would miss wins over Maryland and Penn State, but returned for the Gophers’ loss at Iowa.

Martin opted not to play in the Outback Bowl to have knee surgery, and prepare for the NFL Draft. It’s not clear if the knee had meniscus surgery on this week is the same knee he injured last season.