Former Gophers star Antoine Winfield Jr. named starting safety for Tampa Bay

Antoine Winfield Jr. is eight months removed from helping lead the University of Minnesota football team to its best season in 115 years.

The former Gophers star will likely get his first NFL start Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Monday, and Winfield is listed as a starting safety.

Winfield was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2019 after leading the Gophers with 88 tackles, 62 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in 13 starts. He also tied a school record with seven interceptions last season. He was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Winfield is one of nine former Gophers’ players to make NFL rosters over the weekend, on eight different teams. His teammate, star receiver Tyler Johnson, was picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay and was hurt for most of training camp, but made the roster.

De’Vondre Campbell and Maxx Williams play for the Arizona Cardinals, Kamal Martin was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, but is out six to eight weeks with a meniscus injury. Eric Murray is with the Houston Texans, Damien Wilson is with the Kansas City Chiefs, Carter Coughlin is with the New York Giants and Blake Cashman is with the New York Jets. Chris Williamson and Ryan Santoso are on the Giants’ practicd squad.

The Gophers had five players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.