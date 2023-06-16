Former Gophers kicker Matthew Trickett signs 3-year deal with Falcons

article

Former University of Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett is going to get a chance to win a job in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are signing Trickett to a three-year contract. Trickett joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, and did enough at mandatory mini camp to earn a contract. The Falcons have Bradley Pinion and Younghoe Koo as their current kickers.

Trickett will compete for a job during training camp and in the preseason.

Trickett came to the Gophers as a transfer out of Kent State. He played in all 13 games in 2021 and was 17-of-25 on field goals, and 36-of-38 on extra point attempts. Trickett was 16-of-21 on kicks from 49 yards and in, and led the Gophers in scoring with 87 points.

Last season, Trickett was 15-of-18 on field goals and a perfect 46-of-46 on extra points. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and media this season.