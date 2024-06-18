Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon qualifies for Paris Olympics

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
16
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:51 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:13 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:48 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:25 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon qualifies for Paris Olympics

By
Published  June 18, 2024 11:27am CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon is headed to the Summer Olympics in Paris after qualifying in the 3-meter synchro competition. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former University of Minnesota diver Sarah Bacon is headed to her first Summer Olympics in Paris after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team Monday night.

Bacon partnered with Kassidy Cook to win the women’s 3M synchro event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Knoxville, Tenn. The two scored a 311.55 in the preliminaries to have an 11-point lead heading into Monday’s finals.

They then posted the top score in each of the first three rounds of the evening session. Bacon and Cook scored a 70.20 in the final round for a total score of 629.82, 30 points ahead of second place as they each officially qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Bacon can also still qualify for the Olympics as an individual. She’s competing in the 3-meter diving board, with preliminaries on Thursday and finals Saturday. Bacon joins Kelci Brant as the only Gophers female divers to make the Olympics. Bryant won a silver medal in the 3M synchro at the 2012 Summer Games.

Bacon, an Indianapolis, Ind. Native, won five NCAA titles with Gophers. She won three on the 1-meter dive in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and got two on the 3-meter dive in 2021 and 2022. She’s the only athlete in school history with more than two NCAA titles. Bacon is also a 10-time All-American, four-time Big Ten champion, two-time Big Ten Diver of the Year and was the 2018 NCAA Co-Diver of the Year.

Bacon was the 2021 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year. The Summer Olympics ini Paris are set for July 26-Aug. 11. Bacon is set to compete on July 27.