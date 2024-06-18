Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon qualifies for Paris Olympics

article

Former University of Minnesota diver Sarah Bacon is headed to her first Summer Olympics in Paris after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team Monday night.

Bacon partnered with Kassidy Cook to win the women’s 3M synchro event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Knoxville, Tenn. The two scored a 311.55 in the preliminaries to have an 11-point lead heading into Monday’s finals.

They then posted the top score in each of the first three rounds of the evening session. Bacon and Cook scored a 70.20 in the final round for a total score of 629.82, 30 points ahead of second place as they each officially qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Bacon can also still qualify for the Olympics as an individual. She’s competing in the 3-meter diving board, with preliminaries on Thursday and finals Saturday. Bacon joins Kelci Brant as the only Gophers female divers to make the Olympics. Bryant won a silver medal in the 3M synchro at the 2012 Summer Games.

Bacon, an Indianapolis, Ind. Native, won five NCAA titles with Gophers. She won three on the 1-meter dive in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and got two on the 3-meter dive in 2021 and 2022. She’s the only athlete in school history with more than two NCAA titles. Bacon is also a 10-time All-American, four-time Big Ten champion, two-time Big Ten Diver of the Year and was the 2018 NCAA Co-Diver of the Year.

Bacon was the 2021 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year. The Summer Olympics ini Paris are set for July 26-Aug. 11. Bacon is set to compete on July 27.