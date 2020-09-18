Fleck: Rashod Bateman granted waiver to practice with Gophers

article

University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck says standout wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been granted a waiver to practice with the Gophers, which he did on Friday.

Bateman wants to opt back in to the college football season and play for the University of Minnesota in 2020, his agent Blake Baratz confirmed to FOX 9. The Gophers star receiver was projected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft after he initially opted out.

“Rashod and I have had many positive conversations since the Big Ten announced it was going to compete in football this fall,” Fleck said in a statement. “Rashod initially opted out because of personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19, but now feels comfortable rejoining the team after the Big Ten announced the safety measures it was taking to protect student-athletes, which includes daily antigen testing. Rashod is enrolled in school and has been granted a waiver to practice with the team, which he did so today.”

The NCAA would need to approve Bateman’s return. NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes from entering into an agreement with anyone, written or verbal, for representation.

“The process for him to be granted a waiver to compete this fall is a bit more complex, but our compliance office is working closely with the NCAA and Big Ten to come to a resolution,” Fleck said. “It is our hope that Rashod will be able to represent Minnesota as a student-athlete this fall.”

Bateman announced Aug. 4 that we would opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns and to focus on training for 2021 NFL Draft.

Bateman, a 6’2 wide receiver from Tifton, Georgia, would be entering his junior season with the Gophers. In 2019, Bateman was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten pick after he had 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns.