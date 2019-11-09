Sold-out crowd packs TCF Bank Stadium for Gophers win

article

It was a packed house at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday as the Gophers played in what was the team's biggest win in decades.

The Gophers improved to 9-0 in front of 51,883 fans, the seventh-largest crowd in the stadium's history.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying as Minnesota improved to a perfect 9-0 for the first time in more than 100 years, upsetting fourth-ranked Penn State.

"I was born in '72 and the last time it was like this was in '60, so all my life," said University of Minnesota alum Ryan Larson.

"It's packed, the atmosphere is crazy," said freshman Luke Lundell.

"I think the Gophers are just a little more passionate," said fan Steve Paidosh. "They have a little more on the line, and a little more to lose."

After the Gophers took home the win, in front of the sold-out crowd, fans couldn't be happier.

"This is the best thing ever," said Eric Paavola. "Best game ever. I am shaking, it's just crazy! I can't believe we beat Penn State."

"I know that they’re rated four in the country but this is a great football team, and I think greater things are ahead," said Jon Dahl.

Fans rushed the field after the clock ticked to zero on Saturday. The win puts the Gophers on track for a conference championship appearance and a significant postseason matchup.