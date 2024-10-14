Donte DiVincenzo has heated exchange with Knicks in return to New York

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in New York to face the Knicks in preseason basketball on Sunday, a reunion of sorts on both sides after the blockbuster trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns.

It didn’t take long for things to get a little tense between Timberwolves’ guard Donte DiVincenzo, and the Knicks’ bench. While shooting free throws in the first quarter, DiVincenzo yelled toward the New York bench, "This is what happens when they let you run the show." He said after the game the comments were directed at coach Tom Thibodeau.

Then as the two teams shook hands after the game, DiVincenzo had a somewhat heated exchange with Knicks’ assistant Rick Brunson. He’s the father of Knick’s guard Jalen Brunson. The two were college teammates at Villanova, and DiVincenzo was a groomsman in Brunson’s wedding. DiVincenzo wouldn’t say what led up to the exchange with Rick Brunson, only that they would handle it privately.

The context

DiVincenzo and Julius Randle are the two marquee players the Timberwolves got in exchange for Towns to go to New York. Tim Connelly made the massive trade just before the start of training camp, and the Timberwolves had coveted DiVincenzo since trying to sign him last offseason in free agency.

DiVincenzo made 282 3-pointers for the Knicks last season, a franchise record. Randle made his return to Madison Square Garden after six seasons with the Knicks, who made a tribute video for both in their return.

It was Towns’ first game against the Timberwolves, and while it was probably a little awkward, Anthony Edwards showed him nothing but love. The two swapped jerseys after the game.

Chris Finch said it was weird seeing Towns in Knicks’ uniform, and compare it to a death in the family. It will take time, but the Timberwolves will move forward.

What’s next

The Timberwolves continue preseason play Wednesday night at Chicago, and host Denver Thursday night.