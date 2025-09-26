Andrew Van Ginkel, Donovan Jackson out for Vikings in Dublin

article

The Brief Two key starters — Andrew Van Ginkel and Donovan Jackson — have been ruled out for Sunday's game. The Minnesota Vikings play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. CT on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 7 a.m. Sunday.



The Minnesota Vikings will be missing two key starters on Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin.

Jackson, Van Ginkel out

Why you should care:

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is out with a neck injury and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is also out with a wrist injury. As expected, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has also been ruled out for Sunday's game after injuring his ankle.

On a positive note, the Vikings will welcome back center Ryan Kelly, who missed the game last week due to a concussion. Safety Harrison Smith, defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and tackle Christian Darrisaw are also all set to play on Sunday.

Only one Steeler is named on the injury report as "out" for the game. Linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss the game with an ankle injury.

How to watch the game:

Kickoff for the Vikings-Steelers game in Dublin is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT on FOX 9.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 7 a.m. on Sunday.