Expand / Collapse search

Andrew Van Ginkel, Donovan Jackson out for Vikings in Dublin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 26, 2025 1:08pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
article

Andrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois . (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Two key starters — Andrew Van Ginkel and Donovan Jackson — have been ruled out for Sunday's game.
    • The Minnesota Vikings play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. CT on FOX 9.
    • Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 7 a.m. Sunday.

DUBLIN (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings will be missing two key starters on Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin.

Jackson, Van Ginkel out

Why you should care:

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is out with a neck injury and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is also out with a wrist injury. As expected, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has also been ruled out for Sunday's game after injuring his ankle.

On a positive note, the Vikings will welcome back center Ryan Kelly, who missed the game last week due to a concussion. Safety Harrison Smith, defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and tackle Christian Darrisaw are also all set to play on Sunday.

Only one Steeler is named on the injury report as "out" for the game. Linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss the game with an ankle injury.

How to watch the game:

Kickoff for the Vikings-Steelers game in Dublin is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT on FOX 9. 

RELATED: Vikings-Steelers in Dublin: How to watch the game

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 7 a.m. on Sunday. 

Vikings Now Podcast: How long will J.J. McCarthy be out?

Vikings Now Podcast: How long will J.J. McCarthy be out?

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-1, and J.J. McCarthy is the latest player to go down with an injury. He could miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain. FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim and Ahmad Hicks did an emergency Vikings Now Podcast Tuesday to recap the injury situation, what's happening in the quarterback room and is another player coming to the running back room?

Minnesota Vikings