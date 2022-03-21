Danielle Hunter (likely) staying with Vikings for 2022 season

article

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will have star defensive end Danielle Hunter on the field for the 2022 season after an $18 million roster bonus became guaranteed on Sunday.

Multiple reports emerged last week that the Vikings were looking at possible trade options for Hunter. When healthy, Hunter is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. But health has been Hunter’s biggest problem the last two seasons.

Two years ago, his season ended before it ever really got the chance to start. He went down with an injury during training camp, and he ended up having season-ending neck surgery. Last year, he played the first seven games and had six sacks before his season ended with a torn pectoral muscle.

Hunter’s value when he’s healthy is undeniable. He’s the fastest player in NFL history to amass at least 50 career sacks in his first five seasons, with 29 of those combined in 2018 and 2019. He’s just 27 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and is arguably entering the prime of his career.

He’s due to cost the Vikings more than $25 million against the salary cap this season, unless they convert some of that money to a signing bonus, which they’ve already done with Harrison Smith and Kirk Cousins.

Adam Thielen also restructured his contract to help the cap situation. The feeling seems to be that poor coaching, and not players not living up to their abilities, was the main reason for the Vikings missing the NFC Playoffs each of the last two seasons. With that came the dismissals of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer.

It’s the job of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell to fix the issues with largely the same roster. The Vikings, though, could be adding a big name to the defense this week. The team announced they’re meeting with free agent defensive end Za’Darius Smith, and Smith posted to his Instagram story on Monday that he’s at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

He’s a name Vikings’ fans know all too well. He was with the Green Bay Packers the last three seasons, making 108 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 26 sacks over that time.

Smith would be a fit in the Vikings’ new 3-4 defensive under Ed Donatell, and he has connections going back to Green Bay with new Minnesota assistants Mike Pettine and Mike Smith. He’d come with a price, but it would be another addition that signals from the ownership group that it’s time to win now.