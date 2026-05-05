Chris Finch says it’s ‘alarming’ Victor Wembanyama goaltends went uncalled in Game 1

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Tuesday Victor Wembanyama should've been called at least four times for goaltending in Game 1 Monday night. The Timberwolves managed to get a 104-102 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Finch said the lack of goaltending calls won't deter the Timberwolves from attacking the rim.



The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night.

That’s despite a historic night from Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama. He recorded a triple-double of 11 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocked shots, which set an NBA Playoff record. But were some of those blocks goaltending? Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch certainly thinks so.

Did Victor Wembanyama goaltend multiple times?

What we know:

It appeared on at least four of Wembanyama’s blocks that he made contact with the basketball after it had touched the backboard. That’s goaltending, and they should’ve resulted in two points each for Minnesota.

"Obviously you had a historic night, but when we looked at them, at least four of them were goaltending. Maybe even a fifth, to me it’s a little alarming that none of them were called," Finch said after practice Tuesday. "Here’s a generational shot-blocker who’s 7-6, who goes after everything, and there’s like no heightened awareness that these blocks could be goaltends. I mean the third possession of the game was a goaltend, and it was a clean, obvious one. That’s eight points, you know the value of eight points in an NBA game is massive."

"That’s also 33% of his blocks were goaltending uncalled. If I were to give you a 33% raise, you would like that right? That’s a huge number, we’re going to keep coming. We should’ve walked away with another eight points. It’s just alarming that not a single one of them was called."

What we don't know:

Finch added the team does not plan to send clips of the plays to the NBA for review. After all, the game is over and they won despite it.

"It’s kind of a waste of time," Finch said.

Game 2 Wednesday night

What's next:

The Timberwolves and Spurs will meet for Game 2 Wednesday night in San Antonio. The Timberwolves will look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as it shifts to Target Center Friday night. Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.