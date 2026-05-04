Live updates: Timberwolves at Spurs in Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1

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The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night. Anthony Edwards is expected to return from a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise suffered nine days ago, but was not in the starting lineup.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night.

You can check here for live updates throughout the game, as well as postgame reaction from coach Chris Finch and players.

Timberwolves, Spurs tied 45-45 at half

The Timberwolves and Spurs are tied 45-45 at half. Eight different players have scored, as Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards all have seven points each. Jaden McDaniels missed much of the second quarter after being whistled for his third foul. Edwards, coming back from a left knee injury, played 11 minutes in the first half.

As expected, Victor Wembanyama has been a problem for the Timberwolves. He has six points, seven rebounds and eight blocked shots, and is making the Timberwolves think twice about shooting when they enter the lane. Stephon Castle and Dillon Harper have a combined 21 points to lead the Spurs.

Timberwolves lead Spurs 24-23 after 1

The Timberwolves lead the Spurs 24-23 after 1, and the quarter ended with Julius Randle putting Victor Wembanyama on a poster with a dunk in transition.

The Timberwolves have a balanced scoring attack early, as Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels each have six points. McDaniels had to go to the bench late in the first quarter after committing his second foul.

Anthony Edwards did not start, but entered the game with 6:53 left in the quarter. He scored five points, including a step-back 3-pointer that was followed by some trash talk to the Spurs’ bench.

Anthony Edwards not in starting lineup

Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards is expected to return Monday night against the Spurs, but was not in the starting lineup. The starters were Mike Conley Jr., Terrence Shannon Jr, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Edwards entered the game with 6:53 left in the first quarter, and is expected to be on a minutes restriction for Game 1.