Gym teacher throws basketball at 6th grade boy after foul, charged with assault

The Brief Chandler Lawrence Gooding, 31, of Mankato, is charged with fifth-degree assault after police say he allegedly caused a 6th grade boy's nose to bleed after throwing a basketball at him. According to charges, Gooding became upset after a foul during the game, pushing another boy and throwing keys in the process. Gooding is a physical education teacher at Prairie Winds Middle School in Mankato.



A gym teacher at a Mankato middle school is facing assault charges after he allegedly became so upset while playing basketball with 6th grade boys that he threw a basketball at one of them after a foul hard enough to make his nose bleed.

Mankato gym teacher assault

What we know:

Chandler Lawrence Gooding, 31, of Mankato, is charged with fifth-degree assault related to an incident that occurred on April 10, 2026.

According to charges filed in Blue Earth County, officers from the Mankato Police Department were dispatched to a report of an assault at the Prairie Winds Middle School.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that Gooding was a physical education teacher at the school and was playing basketball in the gym with some of the 6th grade boys when one of the boys fouled him – he then threw the ball at his face, charges state.

Gooding then allegedly threw the ball at the student’s head again, from around a five foot distance, after attempting a layup, according to charges. The second time resulted in a bloody nose.

Dig deeper:

Charges say that police interviewed several boys who witnessed the incident, who reported that Gooding became "extremely upset" during the game, often swearing.

He also pushed another boy at one point, and threw his keys at another, according to the charges.

What's next:

In Minnesota, fifth-degree assault is typically a misdemeanor, with a punishment of up to 90 days in jail, and a $1,000 fine, but sentences can be elevated based on prior convictions and other factors.