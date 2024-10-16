Cheryl Reeve corrects reporter on Napheesa Collier’s name after Game 3 loss to Liberty

The Brief The Lynx lost to the New York Liberty 80-77 Wednesday night at Target Center and now trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series Sabrina Ionescu hit the game-winning shot from about 35 feet with one second left Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 22 points and nine rebounds



The Minnesota Lynx lost to the New York Liberty 80-77 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Wednesday night at Target Center.

Cheryl Reeve might have been a little salty after Sabrina Ionescu daggered the Lynx with a game-winning 3-pointer, but she was going to make sure media would have Napheesa Collier’s name right. In the last question of the postgame news conference, a reporter called her "Napheesha" and asked about her WNBA playoff record with 247 points.

She answered professionally, then Reeve chimed in before they left the podium.

"It's Napheesa, not Napheesha. Napheesa. If you didn't say it, I'll say it. Daddy didn't name you Napheesha," Reeve said.

The key play

In front of more than 19,000 fans, the largest crowd in franchise history, Ionescu hit a step-back 3-pointer from about 35 feet with one second to play. The New York Liberty take a 2-1 series lead, and the Lynx need a win Friday night to extend the series.

There were two key plays in the fourth quarter, and Ionescu had both of them. After Collier missed a shot in the lane, Ionescu hit a long 3-pointer to give the Liberty a 77-73 lead with 55 seconds left. Collier tied the game with a pair of three throws, setting up Ionescu’s heroics with one second left.

"Ionescu’s shot at the end, that’s what it’s about. We talked about that, players making plays and unfortunately we didn’t make enough of them to put the ball in the hole," Reeve said.

"A great player made a good shot. I guarded her for 40 minutes," said Kayla McBride, who had 19 points, shot 5-of-9 from the perimeter and spent the night guarding Ionescu.

"That was just a great All-WNBA Second Team performance," Ionescue joked. The WNBA handed out its season awards earlier in the day.

History for Collier

Collier finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five steals. She set a WNBA postseason record with 247 points in the playoffs. Earlier Wednesday, she was named First Team All-WNBA.

Lynx lose early lead

The Lynx stressed delivering the first punch in Game 3. They did just that, with a 21-7 start and 28-18 lead after the first quarter. The Liberty chipped away and eventually grabbed the lead and the game in the fourth quarter.

What’s next

Game 4 is Friday night at Target Center. If the Lynx win, the series returns to Brooklyn on Sunday for a winner-take-all Game 5. If the Liberty win, they’re the WNBA champions.