Cheryl Reeve after Lynx Pride Night loss: ‘We should’ve done it for the gays’

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Washington Mystics 84-79 Sunday night at Target Center. It was Pride Night, and after the game, Cheryl Reeve said "We should've done it for the gays." The Lynx remain the WNBA's best team at 13-4, despite Napheesa Collier not playing yet this season.



The Minnesota Lynx had a near sellout crowd Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough of a lift in an 84-79 loss to the Washington Mystics at Target Center.

Cheryl Reeve’s postgame comment

What they're saying:

The Lynx fell to 13-4 on the season and remains the WNBA’s top team despite the loss. A crowd of around 11,600 filled Target Center for the contest.

It was also Pride Night for the Lynx, and Reeve spoke about the atmosphere after the game.

"The crowd was amazing. We should’ve done it for the gays, but we didn’t get it done," Reeve said. "The support that we’ve gotten, obviously a special day like today being our Pride Game, we’re motivated by our crowds. They were with us every step of the way, even when they felt some frustrations too, but they kept bringing it and we appreciate them immensely."

Lynx remain strong without Collier

Why you should care:

The Lynx have played the first 17 games so far without star Napheesa Collier, who is working her way back from offseason ankle surgery. Reeve said before Sunday’s game Collier is still a few weeks away from practicing.

What's next:

Since losing to the Chicago Sky on May 17, the Lynx have won 11 of their last 13 games. Reeve said there’s a lot to work on and correct before the Lynx face the Washington Mystics on the road Wednesday night.