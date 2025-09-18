Carson Wentz on getting first start with Vikings: ‘Exciting for me, not going to lie’

The Brief With J.J. McCarthy unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Vikings are starting Carson Wentz at quarterback. Wentz was a free agent until about a month ago, and the Vikings are his sixth team in six years. Wentz, a North Dakota native, will have plenty of family and friends at U.S. Bank Stadium for his first start since last year's regular season finale, when the Kansas City Chiefs rested their starters before the playoffs.



J.J. McCarthy’s ankle injury is Carson Wentz’s opportunity as the Minnesota Vikings host the Cincinnati Bengals at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Carson Wentz starting for Vikings

What we know:

McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, late in the third quarter. McCarthy is unlikely to play this week, and Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell announced Wednesday Wentz will get the start. It’s his first start since the regular season finale last year, when the Kansas City Chiefs rested their starters before the playoffs.

Wentz started seven games in 2022, but was last a full-time starter in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

"It’s been a couple years since I played in a game like this with real consequences," Wentz said Wednesday at TCO Performance Center. "I grew up rooting for this team. I used to come to the Metrodome and I was waving the towel, part of the Skol chants, all the things. Running out of the tunnel this week will probably hit a little different in a cool, surreal way."

Vikings are sixth team for Wentz in 6 years

Why you should care:

Wentz was working out on his own and waiting for the phone to ring about a month ago. The Vikings came calling after parting ways with Sam Howell. Wentz came to Eagan for a workout, and signed the next day.

The Vikings are Wentz’s sixth team in six years. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles No. 2 overall in 2016, and was playing at an MVP level in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL. He’s since played for the Colts, Commanders, L.A. Rams and Chiefs last season before Minnesota.

"It sounds crazy when you say that. You never know when your next chance is going to be in this league," Wentz said. "Two years ago, I was at home until mid-November. It’s not something I’ll take lightly or for granted."

Wentz gets his chance

Dig deeper:

Wentz will likely get more than one start with the Vikings. McCarthy is expected to miss two to four weeks, with games against the Steelers in Ireland and the Browns in London after Sunday’s game. It’s a chance for Wentz to resurrect his career, much like how Sam Darnold did last season with the Vikings.

If he plays well, he could give the Vikings a decision to make when McCarthy’s ankle heals. Kevin O'Connell has done with other quarterbacks in the past, including Darnold and Joshua Dobbs. The Bengals are also starting a back-up quarterback in Jake Browning, with Joe Burrow expected to miss up to three months due to a toe injury.

The Bismarck native and former North Dakota State star will have plenty of family and friends on hand Sunday.

"It’s a bummer what happened to him. I’ve been there more times than I care to admit, but it’s been fun to see how he’s responded already. Exciting for me, I’m not going to lie," Wentz said.