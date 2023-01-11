Carlos Correa officially signs 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins

Watch live at 11:30 p.m.: The Minnesota Twins hold a news conference on the Carlos Correa deal.

The Minnesota Twins made official on Wednesday what many thought would be impossible during the offseason: Carlos Correa is returning on a six-year contract.

Correa signed a three-year deal with the Twins before the 2022 season, worth $105 million but with opt-out clauses after the first two seasons. He did just that in November, and became a free agent. Correa had agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants and there was even a news conference scheduled before concerns arose about his right ankle following a physical.

The deal fell through, and it appeared he was going to the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million contract. That also fell through after the same concerns following a physical.

The Twins reportedly had offered Correa a 10-year, $285 million deal before he first chose the Giants and health concerns came to light.

The Twins re-entered negotiations Monday night, and the two sides agreed to a six-year, $200 million guaranteed contract on Tuesday. Correa, 28, is set to make a little more than $33 million per season with the new contract and become the highest-paid player in Twins' history, passing Joe Mauer.

Correa passed a physical with the Twins on Tuesday, and the new deal became official Wednesday morning. It could extend to 10 seasons, with four vested and an extra $70 million, if Correa stays healthy.

He posted his excitement to return to Minnesota on Instagram Wednesday morning.

"Wow what a journey it's been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place," Correa said. "I'm so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota Twins. From the players, staff and all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I'm back to finish what we started."

Correa played in 136 games for the Twins last year, hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBI. He’s among the best defensive shortstops in the game, and a clubhouse leader. He's been in the playoffs six times, and won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

The Twins had the lead in the American League Central Division for the better part of three months last season, but couldn't stay healthy and couldn't hold it. They finished 78-84, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.