Carlos Correa makes fan’s day with home run bat

article

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa hit a home run in Wednesday night’s win over the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, and made a young fan’s day in the process.

A young fan came to the game on his birthday, and brought a poster wishing for a Correa home run. When Correa delivered early in the game, he made sure the boy got his bat after he crossed home plate.

The boy had an ear-to-ear grin, and held the bat high as he was shown by Bally Sports North cameras. It was just the second home run of the season for Correa.

The Twins got the 6-3 win to improve to 21-15 on the season, and are just 2.5 games out of first in the American League Central Division after a 6-13 start.