Byron Buxton's goal after signing $100 million deal with Twins? 'Win a ring'

Byron Buxton made one thing very clear as he talked Wednesday for the first time since signing a new contract: His only goal is to bring at least one World Series to the Minnesota Twins.

Buxton even joked at his news conference on Wednesday at Target Field that he’s becoming a Minnesotan. The Twins and Buxton reached an agreement on Sunday on a seven-year, $100 million contract to man center field, and be the face of the Minnesota franchise. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

He spoke in front of a crowd that included former Twins’ player and manager Paul Molitor, Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau.

The Twins last won a World Series in 1991. They last won a playoff game in 2004, and last won a playoff series in 2002. It’s time for that to change.

"Seven years, the biggest goal for me is to bring as many rings here as I possibly can. I’m tired of watching (the playoffs)," Buxton said. "My expectations is win a ring. That’s my goal. My biggest goal is bringing a ring here."

Thad Levine, the Twins’ senior vice president and general manager, said Wednesday the first contract negotiations with Buxton started on March 17, 2017. Now 1,720 days later, the Twins have their franchise player for the next seven years.

Levine believes the Twins can be a World Series contender, they’re going to do it with a roster built around Buxton.

"It’s huge. That’s longer than your normal negotiation, but it’s been our focus ever since we got here," Levine said. "He’s a memory maker. When fans come to see him, he’s making memories night in and night out. The future of everything we’re trying to do here is built around guys like Byron. It had everything to do with what we’re doing moving forward."

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey hopes getting Buxton signed long-term is just the start to get the franchise on an upward trajectory.

"This is a tremendous day, a great day, a special day for the Twins organization. Cementing Byron Buxton as a Minnesota Twin is really something that’s incredibly special to everyone in this room," Falvey said.

When he’s on the field, Buxton’s talent speaks for itself. He played in 61 games last year and hit .306 with 19 home runs and had 32 RBI. He was on an early pace for a run at American League MVP before suffering a hip injury. Just days after returning from that, he was hit on the hand by a pitch and his season was derailed.

As high as the ceiling is with Buxton’s talent, staying on the field is just as important. The 2012 No. 2 overall pick has played in at least 100 games just once, in 2017. He played in 92 in 2016, but just 28 in 2018.

He changes the game on the bases with his speed, and in center field with his range to chase down fly balls no other outfielder can. He also becomes the next big-name center fielder for the Twins, joining fan-favorites Kirby Puckett and Torii Hunter.

He could’ve waited to become a free agent after the 2022 season, chased a bigger deal and more money. But Buxton felt comfortable in Minnesota, and wants to bring a championship to the Twins.

"This is a special place for me, special place for my family and there’s nowhere else we want to be," Buxton said. "I love the city, I love the fans, I love the organization. They’re the first ones that gave me a chance to become who I am today. For me it’s a lot of loyalty into this. Putting my name on that piece of paper was one of the best feelings you could have as a player."